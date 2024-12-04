Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.00. Fastenal has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $2,688,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,168,521. This represents a 10.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $706,392.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,199.20. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

