Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $726,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,441.86. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

