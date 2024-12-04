Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 2,381 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $14,476.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,028 shares in the company, valued at $571,690.24. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, David Schrenk sold 2,412 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $12,614.76.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

