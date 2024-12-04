ETHPoW Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.40 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for $4.86 or 0.00005065 BTC on exchanges. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $524.05 million and $49.40 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 4.72523503 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $48,477,787.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

