Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,053 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $37,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.87%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

