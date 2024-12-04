Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,952,000 after buying an additional 215,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,957,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,885,000 after purchasing an additional 44,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global Payments by 31.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

