Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

