Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,488 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $175.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

