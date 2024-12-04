Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $980,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

