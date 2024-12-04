Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $685,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,098.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

