Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.80 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

