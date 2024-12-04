Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.80 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Match Group
In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group
Match Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.