Erste Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.17 Million in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KROS shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

