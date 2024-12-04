Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 11,300 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of CCI opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

