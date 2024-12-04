EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 19,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 4,867,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,162,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

