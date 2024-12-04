EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $240.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.05.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

