Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGRO opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

