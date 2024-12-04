Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Brent John Conway Sells 35,000 Shares

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brent John Conway sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.86, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00.

TSE ESI traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.74. 503,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,354. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

