Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $554.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 114,516 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ennis by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ennis by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

