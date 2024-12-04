Energi Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $290,673.04 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00007898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 83,193,262 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

