Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 45,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 66.7% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 4,310.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 40,173 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 61.3% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 809,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 307,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

