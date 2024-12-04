Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 582414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

