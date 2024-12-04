Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 731,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
EEX stock remained flat at $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.11%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EEX. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.
