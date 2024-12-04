Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.10.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMA

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Company Profile

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.13 and a 12-month high of C$55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.