Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on EMA
Emera Stock Performance
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.