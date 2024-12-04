Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,654,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 1,560,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,053,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ELTP opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.17 million, a PE ratio of -60.30 and a beta of 0.25. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.