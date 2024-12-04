Electroneum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $82.01 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

