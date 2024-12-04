Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 72910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
