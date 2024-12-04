Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,585 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 962.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 8,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

