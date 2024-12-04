Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.41 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

