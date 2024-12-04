Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 185,968 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Playtika by 885.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 97,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $845,241.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,968,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,792,519.61. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,209. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

