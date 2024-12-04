Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 45.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth $208,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Enterprises news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,463.75. This represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.