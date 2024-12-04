Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.79 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,605.86. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,927 shares of company stock worth $17,759,122 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $207.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.75. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $215.68.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

