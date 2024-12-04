Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,126 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vital Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vital Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VTLE opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.19.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $285,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

