Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 115,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $249,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,381.30. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RVMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

