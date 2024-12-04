Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $368.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.07 and its 200-day moving average is $336.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.75, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $960,576.75. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total value of $2,760,095.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,626.56. This represents a 64.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock worth $44,577,770. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

