Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Avery Dennison by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 462,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $205.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $190.04 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

