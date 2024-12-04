Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 69,004 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 643.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,004 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.