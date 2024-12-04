Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETV opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
