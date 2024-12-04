Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
ETB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 91,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,956. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
