Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

ETB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 91,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,956. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.