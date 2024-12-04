Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 74,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,432. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

