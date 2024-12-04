Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

