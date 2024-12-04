Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on December 19th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $6.84.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
