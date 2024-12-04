Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETJ traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

