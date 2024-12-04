Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSE ENX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 60,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
