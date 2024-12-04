Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ENX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $57,512.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,150,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,092,069.33. The trade was a 0.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,031 shares of company stock worth $647,341.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

