Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ENX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Gelsinger Gone: What Intel’s Big Move Means for INTC Stock
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Seize the Opportunity as AMD Powers AI Innovation
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.