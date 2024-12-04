Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

