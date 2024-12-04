Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
EVV opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $10.55.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Triumph Financial Stock Breakout: Why It’s Just the Beginning
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.