Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Reduced by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $52,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

