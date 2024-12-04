East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $147,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,537.35. This trade represents a 12.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

