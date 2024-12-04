East Star Resources (LON:EST) Trading Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02). Approximately 1,801,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,068,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.90.

About East Star Resources

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

