Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.70% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $244,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Carlo Incerti sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $474,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,929.15. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,718. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

DYN opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

