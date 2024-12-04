Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $139,762.42 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $139,762.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,746,604 shares in the company, valued at $213,250,684.92. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,300 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,697.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $139,995.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $137,615.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 37,748 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $596,795.88.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,033.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $130,311.50.

On Thursday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $133,790.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,137 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $62,882.40.

On Thursday, October 31st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 150,432 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,330,191.68.

On Friday, September 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 82.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.