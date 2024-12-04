Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.55.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $921,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,071,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Docebo by 63.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

